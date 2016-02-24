CPSO Career Day set for Feb. 26 at Sulphur High School

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office will be participating in a Career Day from 7:55 a.m. - 11:55 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 26 at Sulphur High School.

The public can expect to see heightened law enforcement presence along with a static display of law enforcement equipment around the school during that time, said spokeswoman Kim Myers.

