64-year-old Georgia man accused of sexual contact with underage girls in Vernon

64-year-old Georgia man accused of having sex with two underage girls in Vernon Parish

Vernon Parish officials say they have arrested Georgia man Michael Walls, 64, in connection with accusations that he had sexual contact with two underage girls, according to authorities.

The Sheriff's Office began investigating in January, said Sheriff Sam Craft. The girls said the alleged assaults took place in Vernon Parish.

Upon further investigation, deputies learned that Walls was living in Georgia, Craft said. Deputies made contact with the sheriff's office in Liberty County, which arrested Walls on Feb. 10.

Walls was transported back to Vernon Parish and is charged with one count of first-degree rape and one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile. His bond is set at $300,000. Walls is being held in the Vernon Parish jail.

