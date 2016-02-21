Hurst: We need to encourage our children and families to read

The third annual Southwest Louisiana Family Book Festival took place this weekend at the Central School for Arts and Humanities.

The event hosted Louisiana and Texas authors and featured books ranging from romance, mystery and science fiction to autobiography, christian and children’s books.

Festival attendees also had the opportunity to hear some of their favorite authors.

"If we want our society to grow strong and remain strong as Americans we need to encourage our children and families to read," said SWLA Family Book Festival director, Linda Hurst.

The festival featured several elements besides the book fair including a miniature horse and the Library-To-Go program.

