'Beautiful You' educates young girls to develop skills for life

For some school girls, it was a weekend filled with inspiration at the Lake Charles Country Club.

The program 'Beautiful You' featured four in-depth sessions to help them develop skills for life.

They include: body confidence, positive self-esteem building, education on the harmful effects of social media, health and beauty tips, fitness instruction, as well as self-defense tips.

"We think it's a great way to stand and create a network of girls who become women one day and work together and learn to support each other instead of compete with each other and spend our energy doing something productive with our lives instead of tearing each other down," said director and creator Nikki Fontenot.

The girls got to meet with women involved in the community, including our own, Britney Glaser.

The program focuses on girls in grades 5-8.

