Camper catches fire on I-10 westbound near Vinton - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Camper catches fire on I-10 westbound near Vinton

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: KPLC viewer) (Source: KPLC viewer)
VINTON, LA (KPLC) -

A camper caught fire on I-10 westbound about two miles from the Vinton exit Friday evening.

KPLC viewers say the fire was quickly put out after officials arrived on the scene.

No word yet on any injuries.

Traffic remains backed up in the westbound lanes only.

Copyright 2016 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly