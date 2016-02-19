Camper catches fire on I-10 westbound near Vinton

A camper caught fire on I-10 westbound about two miles from the Vinton exit Friday evening.
KPLC viewers say the fire was quickly put out after officials arrived on the scene.
No word yet on any injuries.
Traffic remains backed up in the westbound lanes only.
Copyright 2016 KPLC. All rights reserved.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
publicfile@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.