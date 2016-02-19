Salvation Army's 8th Annual Empty Bowl Fundraiser set for Mar. 1 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Salvation Army's 8th Annual Empty Bowl Fundraiser set for Mar. 10

Salvation Army's 8th Annual Empty Bowl Fundraiser set for Mar. 10

Vietnamese Beef Stew (Source: KPLC) Vietnamese Beef Stew (Source: KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Salvation Army will hold its Eight 'Empty Bowl' dinner from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Mar. 10 at L'Auberge Casino Resort in Lake Charles.

Chef Vilavong Prasith from L'Auberge gave Sunrise a preview of one of the dishes that will be featured at the event. It's a Vietnamese beef stew called 'Bo Kho', a recipe which the Chef himself created.

Guests at the event will get to sample this wonderful dish along will other variety of soups provided by 13 of Lake Charles' premier chefs.

Daniel Ieyoub from the Lake Charles Salvation Army says the proceeds from the event will benefit the programs of the Salvation Army, which provides much needed services to the area's needy.

Attendees will also receive a handmade, one-of-a-kind ceramic bowl designed by local artisans.

Entertainment will be provided by Grammy-nominated Music Educator and Saxophonist Mickey Smith, Jr.

For more information on sponsorship levels or individual tickets, call 337-433-4155.

Copyright 2016 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • BREAKING

    Jeff Davis Parish schools closed Tuesday

    Jeff Davis Parish schools closed Tuesday

    Monday, January 15 2018 2:33 PM EST2018-01-15 19:33:30 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    All Jeff Davis Parish public schools will be closed Tuesday due to the threat of wintry conditions that could leave roads iced over. School board officials made the announcement Monday afternoon. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    All Jeff Davis Parish public schools will be closed Tuesday due to the threat of wintry conditions that could leave roads iced over. School board officials made the announcement Monday afternoon. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>

  • Winter weather could cause problems Tuesday for SW Louisiana

    Winter weather could cause problems Tuesday for SW Louisiana

    Winter weather could cause problems Tuesday for SW Louisiana

    Monday, January 15 2018 12:58 PM EST2018-01-15 17:58:02 GMT
    Tuesday ForecastTuesday Forecast

    The likelihood of any precipitation that falls freezing on contact will increase through the day with temperatures below 32 in spots by afternoon, heading down into lower 20s by early Wednesday morning.

    More >>

    The likelihood of any precipitation that falls freezing on contact will increase through the day with temperatures below 32 in spots by afternoon, heading down into lower 20s by early Wednesday morning.

    More >>

  • WATCH LIVE: MLK parade rolls through Lake Charles at 11 a.m.

    WATCH LIVE: MLK parade rolls through Lake Charles at 11 a.m.

    Monday, January 15 2018 11:53 AM EST2018-01-15 16:53:22 GMT
    (Source: KZWA)(Source: KZWA)

    The Martin Luther King Jr. Parade will roll through the streets of Lake Charles at 11 a.m. The parade will begin at the Civic Center, travel east on Broad Street to Enterprise Boulevard, where it will turn north and travel to Mill Street, where it will turn south on Lakeshore Drive and return to the Civic Center. KPLC and FOX129 will livestream the parade. Click HERE to watch. The parade is part of Lake Charles' Martin Luther King. Jr. Festival, which began Friday. The Family Fun ...

    More >>

    The Martin Luther King Jr. Parade will roll through the streets of Lake Charles at 11 a.m. The parade will begin at the Civic Center, travel east on Broad Street to Enterprise Boulevard, where it will turn north and travel to Mill Street, where it will turn south on Lakeshore Drive and return to the Civic Center. KPLC and FOX129 will livestream the parade. Click HERE to watch. The parade is part of Lake Charles' Martin Luther King. Jr. Festival, which began Friday. The Family Fun ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly