Salvation Army's 8th Annual Empty Bowl Fundraiser set for Mar. 10

The Salvation Army will hold its Eight 'Empty Bowl' dinner from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Mar. 10 at L'Auberge Casino Resort in Lake Charles.

Chef Vilavong Prasith from L'Auberge gave Sunrise a preview of one of the dishes that will be featured at the event. It's a Vietnamese beef stew called 'Bo Kho', a recipe which the Chef himself created.

Guests at the event will get to sample this wonderful dish along will other variety of soups provided by 13 of Lake Charles' premier chefs.

Daniel Ieyoub from the Lake Charles Salvation Army says the proceeds from the event will benefit the programs of the Salvation Army, which provides much needed services to the area's needy.

Attendees will also receive a handmade, one-of-a-kind ceramic bowl designed by local artisans.

Entertainment will be provided by Grammy-nominated Music Educator and Saxophonist Mickey Smith, Jr.

For more information on sponsorship levels or individual tickets, call 337-433-4155.

