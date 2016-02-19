Amber Alert issued for 8-year-old girl following machete attack in Oklahoma

An Amber Alert has been issued for an eight-year-old Oklahoma girl after a machete attack leaves two men critically injured.

Police say they believe eight-year-old Mabel Lopez and her mother, Maria Lopez-Rodriguez, are with the suspect, Arcenio Dejesus.

According to authorities, Dejesus used a machete to attack 44-year-old Luciano Salazar and 32-year-old Juan Carlos Rangel-Fiscal in an El Reno grocery store parking lot.

Copyright 2016 KPLC. All rights reserved.