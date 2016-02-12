Adopt-A-Spot /Team Green hoping to expand into South Lake Charles

Volunteers with Adopt-A-Spot/Team Green have been keeping the City of Lake Charles clean since the '90s. But with all the growth the area has seen, they're hoping to expand.

Adopt-A-Spot signs are posted around the city – mostly in north and central Lake Charles – but with so much development happening in the south side of the city, organizers hope they can expand their efforts there.

Carly Suratt, Team Green volunteer and Adopt-A-Spot co-chairwoman. has been helping keep Lake Charles clean officially since last year.

"I just always cared about Lake Charles and the community and recycling and then I heard about Team Green and thought it was the perfect opportunity to volunteer," she said.

"It's not a secret that Lake Charles is growing. And, the more we grow, the more we see litter," said Eligha Guillory, Jr., assistant city administrator.

But out of the 48 Adopt-A-Spot locations in Lake Charles, only a handful are in South Lake Charles, including the one sponsored by Dolby Elementary School off Jefferson Drive.

It's why Keep Greater Lake Charles Beautiful and Team Green hope to add more locations on the south side.

"I think that there still are a lot of people who still aren't aware of the program. So, getting the word out is a great way to get people involved and let them know about it, get information, and move it and grow it to the south," added Suratt.

"We have more streets now; we have more people on these streets; we can definitely use more volunteers to help clean up some of these roadways," said Guillory.

From neighborhoods to larger roadways, organizers hope those moving in will adopt a city road.

"We have a lot of spots open and it's usually about a mile radius. As long as it's not on a state highway, we can usually do it," said Suratt.

And while it's a twice a year citywide cleanup, volunteers have a hard time not picking up litter when they see it.

"Just take the time; just pick it up," said Guillory.

"We have a beautiful city and it's sad when you drive by and see litter everywhere, so it's important for everybody to come together and keep our city clean," Suratt said.

Their theme this year is "Be an everyday hero."

The City of Lake Charles and Team Green of Southwest Louisiana, an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Louisiana Beautiful will hold their 2015 semi-annual Adopt-A-Spot Pick Up Day from 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 12.

To get involved, contact Blake Trahan with the city's Community Services and Development Department at 337-491-1481 or email blake.trahan@cityoflc.us.

Guillory said interested volunteers need to fill out a short application and take the pledge to keep Lake Charles beautiful.

