Kinder council does 'do over' on controversial alcohol ordinance

There was a "do over" at the Kinder Town Council Thursday.

Last month, KPLC told you about a controversial new ordinance meant to regulate when KInder bars closed.

But, the council rejected it because it would also limit when any business could sell alcohol, like convenience stores.

Now the council is working on a new version

'You know it's black and white. If you own a bar or lounge, we have two in town. You are going to close at two and you will not re-open till noon on Sunday. Any other day it can be seven o'clock in the morning," said Chris Fontenot, council member. "If you own a gas station or you want to go to a gas station, you will be able to sell liquor as long as you are open. If you are open 'til 3 in the morning or 24/7 like we have here in town, they can sell liquor at any time they want."

The public can voice any opinions on the ordinance at the next council meeting

