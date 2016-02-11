CPSO arrests Welsh woman for theft

Calcasieu Parish deputies arrested a Welsh woman on Thursday, Feb. 11, accused of stealing from her employer, according to authorities.

Emily N. Fontenot, 32, was arrested and charged with theft between $750 and $5,000, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers said. Fontenot was released the same day on $3,000 bond, set by Judge Sharon Wilson.

Deputies responded to a theft at a business in Iowa on Jan. 6, Myers said. The manager told deputies that there were three meat processing orders that were paid for and picked up by the customers, but the money was missing. After speaking with all the employees, the manager told deputies that no one admitted to taking the money.

During further investigation, deputies learned that Fontenot had initiated the paperwork, stating that she completed all three orders, Myers said. When detectives spoke with Fontenot, she denied taking the money and agreed to take a polygraph test.

Before Fontenot began her scheduled polygraph test on Feb. 10, she confirmed she took the money from all three orders, which totaled approximately $1,031, Myers said.

Detective Roy Pesson is the lead investigator.

