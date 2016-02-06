KPLC MY FAVORITE THINGS TEXT TO WIN CONTEST

1. Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by KPLC-TV, 320 Division Street, Lake Charles, LA 70601; Scarborough's Salon & Day Spa, Expressions, and Dermalogix Salon & Day Spa ("Sponsor(s)"). The promotion begins at 8:00am CST on February 4, 2016 and ends at 10:00am CST on Friday, February 12, 2016. All entries must be received by 10am CST on February 12, 2016 in order to qualify. Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.
2. Eligibility. No purchase necessary to enter or win. This promotion is open only to legal U.S. residents who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry and who live in one of the following parishes or counties inside the KPLC-TV television viewing area: Calcasieu, Cameron, Beauregard, Allen & Jeff Davis. Employees and immediate family members of Raycom Media, Inc., KPLC-TV, Dermalogix Salon & Day Spa, Expressions, and Scarborough's Salon & Day Spa and their respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, agents, and their advertising and production agencies are not eligible to participate in this promotion. Only one entry per household will be accepted. You may enter once per day, entering multiple times in the same day will result in immediate disqualification.
3. How to Enter. There is only one way to enter this promotion. Beginning at 8:00am on February 4, 2016, individuals can text the word LOVE to 33777 to enter to win. Standard message and data rates may apply. All entries become the property of Sponsor(s), and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to use any information submitted by entrants. Entries must be filled out completely and legibly in order to qualify, and will be void if they are, in whole or in part, incomplete, illegible, damaged, irregular, counterfeit, altered, or obtained through theft or fraud. No mechanically reproduced, software-generated or other automated multiple entries are permitted. Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for lost, late, illegible, misdirected or mutilated entries, including due to transmission, technical, and/or network failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any hardware or software (whether originating with sender or Sponsor(s)), telephonic failures, human error, or any other error or malfunction. For online entries, the authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at time of entry will be considered the entrant. An "authorized account holder" shall mean the natural person assigned to such e-mail account by the Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with such e-mail account. A potential winner may be requested to provide proof that he or she is the authorized account holder of the e-mail address associated with a winning entry. Entrants agree not to upload post or transmit any materials which contain any computer viruses, Easter eggs, worms, Trojan Horses or other harmful component or programming routines that are intended to damage, detrimentally interfere with, surreptitiously intercept or expropriate any system, data or personal information. Any attempt to deliberately damage any web site or undermine the operation of the promotion is a violation of criminal and civil laws, and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to seek damages from any person who makes such attempt(s). Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted by an individual or the authorized account holder of an e-mail address shall be determined by Sponsor(s) in its/their sole discretion, and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to disqualify any entries by persons determined to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the promotion.
4. Prize(s). Each winner will receive a call or text message from a qualified representative (manager) of KPLC notifying them that they have won one of the gift cards or a prize package valued at a minimum of $100. All winners will have until February 29, 2016 to pick up their gift card or prize package from the business that provided it. No prize(s) may be exchanged for cash, transferred, or assigned by the winner(s). Sponsor(s) reserve the right to substitute a prize, in which case a prize of equal or greater
value will be awarded. If any winner is ineligible for the prize or, for whatever reason, declines the receipt of the prize; a new winner will be drawn from the eligible qualifiers and notified by the TV station.
5. Odds of Winning. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.
6. Conditions of Acceptance of Prize. Winners must redeem their prize from the business that is providing the gift card or prize package. Driver's license or other appropriate picture identification is required to claim a prize. The winner will be required to execute and return a release and affidavit of eligibility within 1 day of prize notification, or the prize will be forfeited.
7. Winner(s). All winners will be solely responsible for any and all local, state, and federal taxes, as well as license and registration fees incurred by participating in the promotion, transportation costs, gratuities and other items of an incidental nature. KPLC-TV will report any individual winnings over $600 (in cash or fair market value of goods or services) in a one year period to the Internal Revenue Service. Winner(s) will receive a Form 1099 from KPLC-TV if KPLC-TV reports any winnings to the Internal Revenue Service. Prize(s) may not be exchanged for cash or any other consideration. Each winner agrees to the use of his or her name and likeness in publicity for any sponsor and/or in KPLC News 7 newscasts without any additional compensation, except where prohibited by law. By entering this promotion, each winner acknowledges that KPLC-TV, and all other sponsors and venues, have the right to publicize and broadcast each winner's name, voice, and likeness, the fact that he or she won, and all matters incidental thereto.
8. Limitation on Liability. By entering this promotion, each entrant forever discharges and releases Sponsor(s), its/their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, and their respective directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability, claims, causes of action, suits, and demands of any kind arising from or in connection with the promotion, including, without limitation, responsibility for property damage, loss of life, or personal injury resulting from or in connection with participating in the promotion or from or in connection with use or receipt of the prize(s), however caused.
9. Sponsor's Reservation of Rights. These official rules are subject to modification by KPLC-TV. In the event of a dispute, all decisions made by KPLC-TV are final and binding. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to disqualify any person who tampers with the entry process or the operation of Sponsor's/Sponsors' web site(s), or who otherwise acts in violation of these official rules. Sponsor(s) further reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, or modify this promotion if, for any reason, the promotion is not capable of completion as planned (including, but not limited to, for the following reasons: infection by computer virus, technical corruption, force majeure, or non-authorized human intervention that compromises or affects the administration, fairness, integrity, security, or proper conduct of the promotion).
10. List of Winners. For a list of the winners, please send a self-addressed stamped envelope to the following: KPLC-TV, 320 Division Street, Lake Charles, LA 70601. For more information please send an email with your questions or concerns to dmayo@kplctv.com.
This contest is not endorsed, affiliated or sponsored by Apple ®.