Substitute teacher arrested on charges stemming from 'sexual misconduct' with student

A substitute teacher at a Leesville school has been arrested on charges that he "numerous encounters" with a student, authorities said.

Derek Telin, 23, of Leesville has been arrested on the charges of two counts of sexual battery, one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile and one count of molestation of a juvenile, said Deputy Chief Beth Westlake, Leesville Police Department spokeswoman.

The Leesville Police Department received a complaint on Jan. 29 about "sexual misconduct" involving a male substitute teacher and a female student at a Leesville school.

During the investigation, detectives learned that Telin had "numerous encounters with the victim at the school that involved improper sexual contact as well as improper electronic communication with the victim," Westlake said. "On at least one occasion, Telin and the female student met away from the school where the encounter also resulted in improper sexual conduct between the two."

Telin has been booked into the Leesville City Jail on a $75,000 bond. The investigation is ongoing.

