Jury selection continues in former priest's sex abuse trial

There are now 11 potential jurors in a former priest's sex abuse trial.

Twelve more ones will be questioned Friday. The jury selection process began Monday.

Both the prosecution and the defense have to work to put together a 12-person jury.

Former priest Mark Anthony Broussard is accused of sexually assaulting boys when he was a priest in Calcasieu between 1986 and 1991. He faces five sex charges - two counts of aggravated rape, one count of aggravated oral sexual battery, one count of oral sexual battery and one count of molestation of a juvenile.

Broussard was initially indicted on 224 counts of sexual abuse, but the charges were reduced to five which reflect the entirety of the accusations.

Broussard is free on $1.5 million bond.

