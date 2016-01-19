State income tax filing begins, refunds within 60 days

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana residents can begin to file state tax returns.
The Louisiana Department of Revenue began processing 2015 state individual income tax returns Tuesday. The filing deadline is May 16.
The department said in a news release that it would focus on safeguarding taxpayers against fraud this year.
During the past two years, the revenue department has saved taxpayers more than $25 million through its anti-tax fraud initiatives. Additionally, more than 50 individuals have been arrested under a statewide initiative to crack down on tax fraud in Louisiana.
The expected refund processing time for returns filed electronically is up to 60 days. For paper returns, taxpayers should expect to wait 12 to 14 weeks.
