Powerball numbers are in

Here are the winning numbers for the $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot: 8-27-34-4-19. The Powerball is 10.

Wednesday's Powerball jackpot is the largest in U.S. history.

If there are no winners, the pot will keep growing and the next drawing will be Saturday.

Powerball is sold in 44 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

