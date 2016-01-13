Seven Louisiana schools receive archery equipment from LDWF

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries helped seven Louisiana schools get the new year off to a flying start with its Archery in Louisiana Schools (ALAS) program.

The schools received archery equipment for the first time thanks to the LDWF/ALAS equipment grant program. Schools receiving the equipment included St. Mary’s Academy in New Orleans, Martha’s Vineyard Elementary in Ponchatoula, St. Frances Cabrini School in Alexandria, Alma Redwine Elementary and Horseshoe Drive Elementary in Alexandria, and Converse High School and Meadowview Elementary in Bossier City.

In order to qualify for the grant each school must have a certified National Archery in the School Program (NASP) Basic Archery Instructor and complete the LDWF/ALAS equipment grant application. Qualifying schools receive half of the equipment necessary to get started teaching the ALAS curriculum, which includes five targets, one arrow backstop curtain, 10 arrow quivers and a bow rack. Schools must then purchase the remainder of the equipment necessary to complete the set. This includes 12 Genesis bows, two boxes of Easton 1820 aluminum arrows and an equipment repair kit.

All schools in the state are eligible to apply for this grant, including public, private, parochial, charter and home-school organizations as long as they are starting a new ALAS program. To date, more than 40 Louisiana schools have received equipment through the LDWF/ALAS program, totaling over $60,000 in equipment.

Some schools also receive additional funding to help assist them purchase their portion of the equipment. Alma Redwine Elementary and Horseshoe Drive Elementary not only received the LDWF/ALAS grant, but also received a grant from NASP and a donation from the Cenla Buckbusters chapter of Whitetails Unlimited. Without the assistance of these grants and contributions from outside entities these schools and students would never get the opportunity to participate in archery.

The ALAS program teaches NASP to students in grades 3-12 as part of their in-school curriculum. The ALAS program is facilitated and funded by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

For more information, about the ALAS program, becoming a Basic Archery Instructor, or in helping a school fund a new archery program contact ALAS state coordinator Robert Stroede at rstroede@wlf.la.gov or 318-484-2276.