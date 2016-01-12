Registration opens Jan. 29 for Becoming an Outdoors-Woman Workshop

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) will open registration Jan. 29 for 125 participants in the 28th Becoming an Outdoors-Woman (BOW) Workshop set for April 1-3 at Camp Grant Walker in Pollock.

Women throughout Louisiana and neighboring states can participate in this educational, hands-on outdoor skills workshop in the rolling hills of central Louisiana. Women 18 years of age and older who enjoy the outdoors are encouraged to sign up for this three-day workshop.

The $200 registration fee (check or money order only, made payable to the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation), which must be submitted with the registration form, provides for instruction in four classes, program materials, use of demonstration equipment, lodging, meals and a T-shirt.

Participants can enroll in four classes from a selection of more than 30 topics. These subjects include bucks and does, shotgun, rifle, handguns, fly-fishing, kayaking, camping, archery, birdwatching, fishing, boating/trailering, compass skills, outdoor photography, camp cooking and more. Expert instructors donate their time and skills in classes taught in and around the nearby streams, lakes, wooded ridges and forest trails at Camp Grant Walker.

Natural resource scientist Christine Thomas of the University of Wisconsin founded the Becoming an Outdoors-Woman program. She completed a survey in 1991 entitled “Barriers to Women Participating in Hunting and Fishing.” It indicated that lack of instruction and encouragement were the main obstacles for women interested in learning more about the outdoors.

Forms can be faxed, mailed or anyone interested can retrieve them from the LDWF website at http://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/becoming-outdoors-woman. The forms will not be available until Jan. 29. A completed registration form with registration fee must be returned by mail to the address provided on the form. Hand delivered forms will not be accepted.

Please review the new registration process and the course descriptions prior to filling out the form. Registration will be accepted until the workshop is full. All forms received after the workshop is full will be placed on a waiting list in case of cancellations. Fees for those who are not part of the 125 workshop group will be returned.

For more information contact Dana Norsworthy in Monroe at dnorsworthy@wlf.la.gov, (318) 345-3912 or Chad Moore in Minden at cmoore@wlf.la.gov, (318) 230-4352.