$23 million grant to be used for Cameron marsh restoration

Cameron Parish has received a $23 million grant for the restoration of Oyster Bayou Marsh, Sen. David Vitter announced.

The Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority of Louisiana will receive the grant of $23,737,478 from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The funds will be used for phase two of the Oyster Bayou Marsh Restoration project, which will create new and support existing saline marsh habitats in Cameron Parish.

“Coastal restoration and hurricane protection aren’t just important issues. They’re matters of life or death – of survival for whole communities and ways of life,” Vitter said. “This funding for marsh restoration in Cameron Parish will be a huge boost to our overall goals of restoring our coast.”

