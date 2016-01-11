LiHEAP accepting applications for low-income utility assistance

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LiHEAP) will be taking applications beginning Jan. 17 for Calcasieu residents who need financial assistance to help pay electricity and gas utility expenses.

Based on 2015 - 2016 figures, more than 7,800 people parish-wide benefited from this program.

The program uses a resident's total income to determine eligibility, and priority is given to residents over 60, households with children under 5, and those with disabilities. Applications will be accepted on a first come, first-served basis.

Interested residents must schedule an appointment by calling the program's call center from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at 337-721-4033.

Scheduled appointments will be given in the following communities on these days and times:

Lake Charles

9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Monday – Thursday

Sulphur

To be determined

DeQuincy

9 a.m. – 11:40 a.m., first and third Tuesday of each month

Westlake

9 a.m. – 11:40 a.m.

Third Monday of each month

Vinton

9 a.m. – 11:40 a.m.

Second Tuesday of each month

Iowa

9 a.m. – 11:40 a.m.

Fourth Thursday of each month

Starks

9 a.m. – 11:40 a.m.

Second Thursday of each month

Bell City

9 a.m. – 11:40 a.m.

First Monday of each month



The Louisiana LiHEAP program is also available in other parishes. For more information, click HERE.

