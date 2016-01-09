Florida beats LSU 68-62 despite big game from Simmons

John Egbunu scored 13 points, including six in the final 2:08, and Florida beat LSU 68-62 Saturday.
Dorian Finney-Smith and Justin Leon added 14 apiece for the Gators (10-5, 2-1 Southeastern Conference), who bounced back from a 14-point loss at Tennessee.
Star freshman Ben Simmons led LSU with 28 points and 17 rebounds, his 11th double-double of the season. Simmons made 14 of 16 from the free-throw line, and had four assists and eight turnovers before fouling out with 14 seconds remaining.
Simmons scored the final 12 points for the Tigers (9-6, 2-1), and his 3-point play made it 63-62 with 1:17 to go. But he had two costly turnovers down the stretch, traveling with 40 seconds left and then getting called for an illegal screen with 17 seconds remaining.
Florida won despite making 3 of 18 from 3-point range and hitting 17 of 30 from the foul line.
(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
