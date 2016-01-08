Deer Hunting Season to Reopen in Portion of Northeast and Central Louisiana on Saturday Morning

Deer hunting season in areas of northeast and central Louisiana near the Mississippi River will resume Saturday (Jan. 9) 30 minutes before sunrise.
The closure, enacted Jan. 3 because of flooding of the Mississippi River, covered land from the Arkansas state line, east to U.S. 65 to Vidalia, La., and west of the Louisiana-Mississippi border. However, land from the levee to the Mississippi River in this area will remain closed until further notice.
Parishes affected by the closure include East Carroll, Madison, Tensas and Concordia.
