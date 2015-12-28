Vernon Parish to hold meeting for 2016 budget

The Vernon Parish Police Jury is holding a meeting at 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28 to hear public input on the proposed budget for 2016 along with the amended budget for 2015.

Jurors hope to adopt the two budgets and Vernon Parish residents are invited to give their thoughts about next year's budget.

The meeting will be held at the Vernon Parish Government Complex building located at 300 South Third Street in Leesville.

Copyright 2015 KPLC. All rights reserved.