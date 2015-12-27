Copy-Brees sharp despite foot injury, Saints beat Jaguars 38-27

By BRETT MARTEL
AP Sports Writer
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Drew Brees passed for 412 yards and three touchdowns despite his injured right foot, and the New Orleans Saints beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 38-27 on Sunday.
Brees, who tore his plantar fascia ligament during a loss to Detroit last Monday, showed no ill effects of the normally painful injury while completing 25 of 36 passes.
Running back Tim Hightower, who missed the previous three seasons because of a knee injury and subsequent complications, consolidated his recent resurgence with 122 yards and two touchdowns rushing for New Orleans (6-9).
Brandin Cooks caught a 71-yard touchdown pass to highlight his 123 yards receiving. Newly reacquired running back Travaris Cadet had a 44-yard TD catch.
Blake Bortles passed for 368 yards and four TDs for Jacksonville (5-10), which was eliminated from playoff contention earlier Sunday by Houston's victory.
Bortles' TD strikes included a 90-yarder to Allen Robinson.
AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
bcourtney@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.