Copy-Brees sharp despite foot injury, Saints beat Jaguars 38-27

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Drew Brees passed for 412 yards and three touchdowns despite his injured right foot, and the New Orleans Saints beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 38-27 on Sunday.

Brees, who tore his plantar fascia ligament during a loss to Detroit last Monday, showed no ill effects of the normally painful injury while completing 25 of 36 passes.

Running back Tim Hightower, who missed the previous three seasons because of a knee injury and subsequent complications, consolidated his recent resurgence with 122 yards and two touchdowns rushing for New Orleans (6-9).

Brandin Cooks caught a 71-yard touchdown pass to highlight his 123 yards receiving. Newly reacquired running back Travaris Cadet had a 44-yard TD catch.

Blake Bortles passed for 368 yards and four TDs for Jacksonville (5-10), which was eliminated from playoff contention earlier Sunday by Houston's victory.

Bortles' TD strikes included a 90-yarder to Allen Robinson.

