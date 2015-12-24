Hometown Hero - Caretakers

John Singleton has been helping his wife Mary cope with Alzheimer's for a few years now.

"She was diagnosed at Baylor School of Medicine about four years ago," said Singleton. "I had suspicions prior to that. You get some of that old age, common things, like forgetting where your keys are."

Now in an assisted living facility, John has noticed a drastic change in recent months.

"Up until a few months ago, we would ride the Creole Nature Trail and go beach combing at Holly Beach. It would give us something to do. She really enjoyed that. Here, I still ride, but it's not the same with that back seat being empty. She knows I'm somebody significant in her life. But as far as knowing that I'm her husband, we've been married 50 years, she doesn't know that."

John gets a lot of helpful advice on being a caregiver from a local support group.

"You realize that you are not the only one fighting this battle. As much as you hate to admit it, you hear other stories about how bad it is from other people, you realize how fortunate you are."

There are hundreds of Hometown Heros in SWLA just like John taking care of their loved ones one day at a time.



"The only thing I did harder was bury a son. But it's really rough."

Singleton got help in a support group through the Calcasieu Council on Aging. For more information, click here.

You can also get help from the Alzheimer's Foundation or the Alzheimer's Association.

