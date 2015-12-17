WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: A fire severely damages a mobile home

WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: A fire severely damages a mobile ho - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

By KPLC Digital Staff
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Good Morning! John and Britney here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

A fire severely damages a mobile home in Sulphur. We'll take you to the scene this morning where firefighters are still working to put out several hot spots. Hear where the investigation goes from here into how this fire started.

Next year's budget is up for approval tonight at a Calcasieu Parish Police Jury meeting. The total proposed budget is about $196 million dollars.

Enrollment is underway for the McNeese SAGE program. We’ll talk with May Gray this morning about next year’s lectures on Louisiana heritage.

As Louisiana's coast loses more land, the cost of hurricanes climbs dramatically.

Students at St. Louis Catholic High will hold a Louisiana Fais Do Do this morning with musician Rusty Metoyer.

Plus, it turns out that the world's largest collection of Star Wars memorabilia is not in a galaxy far far away.

In weather, cooler temperatures have arrived for the next few days but a warm up is on the return starting Sunday along with a warm and wet start to the Christmas week. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have more on the forecast coming up.

Remember, if you are not near a TV at this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Copyright 2015 KPLC. All rights reserved.

