Photo keeps daughter's memory as part of mother's wedding day - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

News

Photo keeps daughter's memory as part of mother's wedding day

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Facebook) (Source: Facebook)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A wedding picture taken by a local photographer is touching hearts.

When the bride asked photographer Ashley Frantz to incorporate her daughter's memory into the wedding photos, Frantz obliged. The daughter, Azalee Mae Carroll Crowe, died in 2013 of cancer.

As of Tuesday, the photo had more than 70,000 likes.

Frantz later took to Facebook to post:

Y'all I can't even explain how humbled I am by all the shares, texts, messages and comments....Over 22k likes this morning...wow y'all are so amazing!!! Never did i imagine such a huge response. I have messages from Texas to Indiana to New Zealand and England! So very cool that God is allowing me to share my passion and heart all over! I am responding to messages as fast as I can, promise.

My husband, Jon, and I joined hands and prayed this morning bc the messages I'm receiving are pretty emotional and tender. I pray God speaks through me and allows me to bring glory to Him. A picture will help with the pain but only He can bring true peace in such a difficult time.

Copyright 2015 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • BREAKING

    Oakdale turning off water at noon, other municipalities urging residents to conserve water

    Oakdale turning off water at noon, other municipalities urging residents to conserve water

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 1:05 PM EST2018-01-03 18:05:44 GMT
    (Source: City of Sulphur)(Source: City of Sulphur)

    Cities and towns in Southwest Louisiana are asking residents to conserve water.

    More >>

    Cities and towns in Southwest Louisiana are asking residents to conserve water.

    More >>

  • LEGAL CORNER: If I give birth to a baby while on a cruise, will there be unexpected costs?

    LEGAL CORNER: If I give birth to a baby while on a cruise, will there be unexpected costs?

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 12:19 PM EST2018-01-03 17:19:45 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    QUESTION: My husband and I are thinking of taking a cruise. I am 30 weeks pregnant and we wanted to take the opportunity to relax and enjoy this time before our lives are changed by a new bundle of joy. While I believe there are medical doctors on the ship, if I deliver while on the cruise, should I be concerned about unexpected costs?

    More >>

    QUESTION: My husband and I are thinking of taking a cruise. I am 30 weeks pregnant and we wanted to take the opportunity to relax and enjoy this time before our lives are changed by a new bundle of joy. While I believe there are medical doctors on the ship, if I deliver while on the cruise, should I be concerned about unexpected costs?

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures remain cold during the overnight hours through Saturday

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures remain cold during the overnight hours through Saturday

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 12:16 PM EST2018-01-03 17:16:45 GMT
    Beautiful weather on ThursdayBeautiful weather on Thursday

    For the rest of today, expect lots of sunshine and little to no clouds. We will not see any rain today. Temperatures will be warming up today and will eventually get into the 40s this afternoon. Do not think that we are done with the cold weather through. We will cool right back down into the freezing temperatures overnight. Tonight will be another cold night. Temperatures will cool down to the mid 20s, so we will be back to freezing. There is a Hard Freeze Warning in place tonight.

    More >>

    For the rest of today, expect lots of sunshine and little to no clouds. We will not see any rain today. Temperatures will be warming up today and will eventually get into the 40s this afternoon. Do not think that we are done with the cold weather through. We will cool right back down into the freezing temperatures overnight. Tonight will be another cold night. Temperatures will cool down to the mid 20s, so we will be back to freezing. There is a Hard Freeze Warning in place tonight.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly