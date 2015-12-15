Photo keeps daughter's memory as part of mother's wedding day

A wedding picture taken by a local photographer is touching hearts.

When the bride asked photographer Ashley Frantz to incorporate her daughter's memory into the wedding photos, Frantz obliged. The daughter, Azalee Mae Carroll Crowe, died in 2013 of cancer.

As of Tuesday, the photo had more than 70,000 likes.

Frantz later took to Facebook to post:

Y'all I can't even explain how humbled I am by all the shares, texts, messages and comments....Over 22k likes this morning...wow y'all are so amazing!!! Never did i imagine such a huge response. I have messages from Texas to Indiana to New Zealand and England! So very cool that God is allowing me to share my passion and heart all over! I am responding to messages as fast as I can, promise. My husband, Jon, and I joined hands and prayed this morning bc the messages I'm receiving are pretty emotional and tender. I pray God speaks through me and allows me to bring glory to Him. A picture will help with the pain but only He can bring true peace in such a difficult time.

