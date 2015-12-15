ULM formally announces Matt Viator as head coach

ULM officially announced Matt Viator as its head coach Tuesday morning.

Viator, a Southwest Louisiana native, leaves McNeese, a member of the Football Championship Series to head to the Football Bowl Series.

In his 10 years with the Cowboys, Viator never had a losing season, although he never won a playoff game.

In his final year with the Cowboys, he led McNeese to an undefeated regular season.

He takes over a ULM program in need of a turnaround. The Warhawks.are coming off a 2-11 record and haven't had a winning season since 2012.

He's here! Warm ovation for Coach Viator on a mild December morning here in the stadium. #TalonsOut pic.twitter.com/xw0oPtaIHs — ULM Football (@ULM_FB) December 15, 2015

Opening remarks from Matt Viator... pic.twitter.com/S6OSqOSBou — ULM Football (@ULM_FB) December 15, 2015

Welcome Matt and Schantel Viator to the Warhawk Family! #RISE pic.twitter.com/GwFUYOGFjz — Brian Wickstrom (@ULM_AD) December 15, 2015

Meanwhile, at McNeese, Viator's supporters were tweeting their thanks to him.

Thank You Coach Matt Viator for all you have done for @McNeese, you're a class act all the way! #GoodLuck #CowboyForever #GeauxPokes — Rowdy (@McNeeseRowdy) December 15, 2015

Copyright 2015 KPLC. All rights reserved.