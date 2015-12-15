ULM formally announces Matt Viator as head coach

ULM officially announced Matt Viator as its head coach Tuesday morning.
Viator, a Southwest Louisiana native, leaves McNeese, a member of the Football Championship Series to head to the Football Bowl Series.
In his 10 years with the Cowboys, Viator never had a losing season, although he never won a playoff game.
In his final year with the Cowboys, he led McNeese to an undefeated regular season.
He takes over a ULM program in need of a turnaround. The Warhawks.are coming off a 2-11 record and haven't had a winning season since 2012.
Meanwhile, at McNeese, Viator's supporters were tweeting their thanks to him.
