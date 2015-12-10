Lake Charles man arrested in connection with car burglaries

A Lake Charles man has been arrested in connection with numerous vehicle burglaries in south Lake Charles, according to information from the Lake Charles Police Department.

Andre Price Jr., 21, led authorities on a brief vehicle pursuit before he was arrested, Deputy Chief Mark Kraus said.

Price is being held at Calcasieu Correctional Center on three counts of theft, five counts of vehicle burglary, one count of resisting arrest, one count of auto theft and one count of aggravated flight from an officer. No bond has been set.

After a 2013 silver Honda Accord was reported stolen from the 600 block of East School Street on Dec. 8, authorities received several reports of burglaries in south Lake Charles, including on Washington Street, Placid Lane and River Lane, Kraus said. Several people who interrupted the burglaries all gave the same description of a suspect driving a silver Accord.

The vehicle was spotted at 9:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of Country Club Road, Kraus said. The driver failed to yield and abandoned his vehicle at a boat launch in the 8400 block of Nelson Road. Price was caught hiding in the bushes a short distance away.

