Lake Charles man arrested in connection with car burglaries - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

News

Lake Charles man arrested in connection with car burglaries

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Andre Price (Source: Lake Charles Police Department) Andre Price (Source: Lake Charles Police Department)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A Lake Charles man has been arrested in connection with numerous vehicle burglaries in south Lake Charles, according to information from the Lake Charles Police Department.

Andre Price Jr., 21, led authorities on a brief vehicle pursuit before he was arrested, Deputy Chief Mark Kraus said.

Price is being held at Calcasieu Correctional Center on three counts of theft, five counts of vehicle burglary, one count of resisting arrest, one count of auto theft and one count of aggravated flight from an officer. No bond has been set.

After a 2013 silver Honda Accord was reported stolen from the 600 block of East School Street on Dec. 8, authorities received several reports of burglaries in south Lake Charles, including on Washington Street, Placid Lane and River Lane, Kraus said. Several people who interrupted the burglaries all gave the same description of a suspect driving a silver Accord.

The vehicle was spotted at 9:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of Country Club Road, Kraus said. The driver failed to yield and abandoned his vehicle at a boat launch in the 8400 block of Nelson Road. Price was caught hiding in the bushes a short distance away.

Copyright 2015 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • BREAKING

    Oakdale turning off water at noon, other municipalities urging residents to conserve water

    Oakdale turning off water at noon, other municipalities urging residents to conserve water

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 1:05 PM EST2018-01-03 18:05:44 GMT
    (Source: City of Sulphur)(Source: City of Sulphur)

    Cities and towns in Southwest Louisiana are asking residents to conserve water.

    More >>

    Cities and towns in Southwest Louisiana are asking residents to conserve water.

    More >>

  • LEGAL CORNER: If I give birth to a baby while on a cruise, will there be unexpected costs?

    LEGAL CORNER: If I give birth to a baby while on a cruise, will there be unexpected costs?

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 12:19 PM EST2018-01-03 17:19:45 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    QUESTION: My husband and I are thinking of taking a cruise. I am 30 weeks pregnant and we wanted to take the opportunity to relax and enjoy this time before our lives are changed by a new bundle of joy. While I believe there are medical doctors on the ship, if I deliver while on the cruise, should I be concerned about unexpected costs?

    More >>

    QUESTION: My husband and I are thinking of taking a cruise. I am 30 weeks pregnant and we wanted to take the opportunity to relax and enjoy this time before our lives are changed by a new bundle of joy. While I believe there are medical doctors on the ship, if I deliver while on the cruise, should I be concerned about unexpected costs?

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures remain cold during the overnight hours through Saturday

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures remain cold during the overnight hours through Saturday

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 12:16 PM EST2018-01-03 17:16:45 GMT
    Beautiful weather on ThursdayBeautiful weather on Thursday

    For the rest of today, expect lots of sunshine and little to no clouds. We will not see any rain today. Temperatures will be warming up today and will eventually get into the 40s this afternoon. Do not think that we are done with the cold weather through. We will cool right back down into the freezing temperatures overnight. Tonight will be another cold night. Temperatures will cool down to the mid 20s, so we will be back to freezing. There is a Hard Freeze Warning in place tonight.

    More >>

    For the rest of today, expect lots of sunshine and little to no clouds. We will not see any rain today. Temperatures will be warming up today and will eventually get into the 40s this afternoon. Do not think that we are done with the cold weather through. We will cool right back down into the freezing temperatures overnight. Tonight will be another cold night. Temperatures will cool down to the mid 20s, so we will be back to freezing. There is a Hard Freeze Warning in place tonight.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly