711 students set to graduate at McNeese commencement Saturday

A total of 711 students are set to graduate this Saturday, Dec. 12, during McNeese State University's fall commencement ceremonies at Burton Coliseum.

The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. but all family guests attending are urged to get there as early as possible to avoid traffic and parking problems at the coliseum.

The class includes students from 38 parishes, 23 states and 19 countries. A total of 734 degrees will be awarded, including 78 associate degrees, 535 bachelor’s degrees, 120 master’s degrees and one education specialist degree.

Dr. Jeanne Daboval, McNeese's provost and vice president for academic and student affairs, will serve as master of ceremonies. She will give out the degrees and recognize retiring faculty. McNeese President Dr. Philip C. Williams will welcome the fall class of 2015.

The presentation of degree candidates for conferral of degrees will be made by the deans of the six colleges, the Doré School of Graduate Studies and General and Basic Studies.

Barbara Streete Bailey, McNeese Alumni Association president, will address the graduates and Stephanie Tarver, associate vice president for enrollment management, will introduce honor graduates.

The McNeese Wind Symphony, directed by Dr. Jay Jacobs, will perform the processional, national anthem, alma mater and recessional. April Stone, a vocal performance major, will lead the students and audience in the alma mater.

Michael R. Fuljenz of Beaumont, Texas will be awarded an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree.

All bags brought into the coliseum are subject to search. Also, no bags and purses larger than 10-inches-by-10-inches will be allowed inside.

