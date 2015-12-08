Sex offender arrested after found to be without ID card during traffic stop

A Lake Charles man was was arrested after he was found during a traffic stop to be without a mandatory sex offender ID card, authorities said.

Kerry Leday, 50, was also driving a car that wasn't registered with law enforcement and had moved without notifying authorities within three days, as required by law, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers said.

Leday was booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center on two counts of failure to register as a sex offender and one count of failure to comply with sex offender identification requirements. Judge Ron Ware set bond at $6,000.

Leday, who was convicted of forcible rape in Evangeline Parish in August 1983, was stopped on U.S. 171 in Lake Charles at 1:30 a.m. Monday. Brian Haley was the arresting deputy.

