Edwards announces transition team

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Manager
Ginger Vidrine (Source: gingervidrine.com) Ginger Vidrine (Source: gingervidrine.com)
LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Governor-elect John Bel Edwards has announced his transition team. At least one person from Southwest Louisiana is on the transition team — Ginger Vidrine is a local attorney who recently ran for a state senate seat.

Additional Economic Development Committee members are:

  • Calvin Braxton, President and CEO of Braxton Land Company
  • Terrell Clayton, Owner, Clayton Ventures
  • Charles D’Agostino, Executive Director of LSU Innovation Park & Louisiana Business and Technology Center
  • Joe Delpit, President of Joe Delpit Enterprises
  • Erika McConduit Diggs, President and CEO of Urban League of Greater New Orleans
  • Jason Engles, Executive Secretary/Treasurer of Central South Carpenters Regional Council
  • Fran Gladden, Vice-President of Government and Public Affairs at Cox Communication
  • Rodney Greenup, President of Gulf South Engineering and Testing
  • Roy Griggs, President and CEO of Griggs Enterprises
  • Robert "Tiger" Hammond, President of New Orleans AFL-CIO and LA State Building Trades
  • Randal Hithe, Owner of Hithe Enterprises
  • Sibal Holt, President of Holt Construction
  • Jeff Jenkins, Partner with Bernhard Capital Partners
  • John Jones, Señor Vice President of Public Policy and Governmental Relations with CenturyLink
  • Adam Knapp, CEO of Baton Rouge Area Chamber?
  • Curtis Mezzic, Business Manager of Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 60
  • Scott Martinez, President of North Louisiana Economic Partnership
  • Phillip May, CEO of Energy Louisiana
  • Charlie Melancon, Owner of CMA, LLC
  • Don Pierson, Senior Director of Business Development for Louisiana Economic Development
  • Bonita Robertson, Site Director of New Orleans Works
  • Gale Potts Roque, Louisiana Board of Commerce and Industry
  • Robert "Bobby" Savoie, CEO of Geocent
  • Lloyd N. "Sonny" Shields, Attorney, Shields Mott, LLP
  • Glen Smith, CEO of Magnolia Companies
  • Collis Temple, CEO Harmony Center, Inc.
  • Chris Tyson, Professor of Law at LSU Law Center
  • Ginger Vidrine, Attorney
  • Lisa Walker, CEO and President of Health Systems 2000
  • Arlanda Williams, Vice-Chairwoman of the Terrebonne Parish Council

