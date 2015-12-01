Wounded Warrior Project gets big donation during charitable dinner

KPLC's Community Christmas was the theme of an event Monday at the Chase Bank Building downtown.

Those who attended brought toy donations to the dinner.

But this annual gathering had an added special factor.

The host, Reed Mendelson, made a contribution to the Wounded Warrior Project.

"Men and women have sacrificed so I can stand here tonight and talk to you; so I can have freedom of speech and praise God in whatever form I want and if it weren’t for them, we would not be standing here today because most of the world does not have that privilege," Mendelson said.

And the veterans in the room were happy to see the contribution being made.

Ted Meinscher, a veteran who served two years in Anchorage, Alaska, believes it is important to remember those who have served.

"We need to thank our veterans for doing that and our military for doing that and thank almighty God for his blessing on us for doing it," Meinscher said.

Another veteran, Roy Pharis, was thrilled to hear about the contribution.

"I think it's the greatest project there is," he said.

According to the Wounded Warrior Project,by 2017, they expect to have served 100,000 warriors.

