Copy-State Senator Troy Brown issues statement addressing arrest

Police arrested a Louisiana State Senator Sunday morning in New Orleans.

According to NOPD, officers arrested Senator Troy Brown (D-Geismar) for Domestic Violence with Simple Battery for an incident that allegedly occurred on Nov. 28 in the Hyatt Regency hotel on Loyola Avenue.

Police say that around 9:40 p.m. Brown was allegedly arguing with a woman inside his hotel room. The woman chose to leave the room along with her female friend. Police say the two women were waiting for the elevator when Brown followed them to the lobby and began arguing with the second woman.

The first woman intervened in the argument at which time Brown allegedly punched her in the right eye according to NOPD. During the initial investigation, officers noted that the woman showed minor swelling on the right side of her face.

Brown was arrested the next morning, Nov. 29, without incident.

Senator Brown issued a statement regarding his arrest Monday morning saying that brain damage from a car accident in the 90's along with alcohol consumption played a role in his arrest.

Brown’s statement reads as follows:

“At approximately 2:30 a.m. this past Sunday, I socialized with a small group of friends at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in downtown New Orleans after having attended the Bayou Classic game.

“I am not able to recall all the details of what transpired, but I do know there was an altercation involving myself and two or three other individuals. Security was called and I was arrested for misdemeanor Simple Battery by NOPD.

“Back in 1991 I suffered a life-threatening automobile accident which resulted in brain damage which caused some short term memory loss which I have always considered to be minor.

“However, as a result of this incident and other recent memory concerns I am consulting with a neurosurgeon to see if social alcohol consumption is now affecting my cognitive functions in ways it has not previously.

“I apologize to my family and my constituents, and I commit to getting the help I need to resolve the medical issues which I believe contributed to this incident.

“From the first moment authorities were called I have cooperated fully with them and will continue to do so.”

