Copy-Rumors continue to swirl that LSU's Les Miles will be bought out of his contract

Tweets and rumors are are swirling that there is a “very good possibility” that embattled LSU football Head Coach Les Miles will be bought out of the remainder of his contract.

There is no time frame mentioned as to whether the action will come immediately, at the end of the regular season or after a bowl game, should the Tigers reach a bowl.

A buyout of LSU coach Les Miles' contract is "a very good possibility," a high-ranking source tells @schadjoe. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 23, 2015

Miles is scheduled to meet with the media at 12:30 p.m.

Speculation that Miles’ days at LSU are numbered ramped up considerably after the Tigers 38-17 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford this past Saturday.

LSU is in the midst of a stunning three-game losing streak that started against the Alabama Crimson Tide, continued against the Arkansas Razorbacks, and did not end against Ole Miss.

Copyright 2015 WVUE. All rights reserved.