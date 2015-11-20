Collins, Mayo, Latour elected to police jury seats

One incumbent Calcasieu Parish police juror was re-elected Saturday, and two new police jurors were elected during the runoff election.

Incumbent Calvin Collins won the runoff for the District 2 seat. Collins received 51 percent of the vote, or 1,657 votes, and Ross got 49 percent, or 1,620 votes.

In the Oct. 24 primary, Collins received 40 percent of the vote, or 1,062 votes, and Ross received 35 percent of the votes, or 922 votes.

For District 3, Shelly Mayo won the runoff for the District 3 seat. Mayo received 55 percent of the vote, or 1,421 votes and Eddie Earl Lewis Jr. got 45 percent of the vote, or 1,160 votes.

In the Oct. 24 primary, Mayo received 40 percent, or 807 votes, and Lewis received 36 percent, or 722 votes.

In District 10, Shalon Latour unseated incumbent Tony Stelly in the runoff for the District 10 seat. Latour received 51 percent of the votes, or 1,515 votes, and Stelly got 49 percent, or 1,469 votes.

In the Oct. 24 primary, Stelly received 41 percent, or 1,084 votes, and Latour received 40 percent, or 1,051 votes.

Click HERE for complete election results.

