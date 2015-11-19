Copy-Man suspected of kidnapping and killing BR couple has until midnight to file papers to fight extradition

The first suspect arrested in the deaths of a Baton Rouge couple was given a deadline on fighting extradition back to Louisiana.

Ernesto Alonso, 42, of Baton Rouge, has until midnight to file paperwork with the Florida justice system to fight extradition. If he does file, District Attorney Hillar Moore said a hearing date would be set rather quickly, possibly next week and that would clear the way for Baton Rouge officials to go pick him up. Moore added even though they would have until early December to go get Alonso, they will go get him as soon as possible.

He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree kidnapping. He is suspected of kidnapping and killing Denis Duplantier, 71, and his wife, Suzanne, 70 on October 19. Alonso was arrested in Hollywood, Florida, on October 21.

Gov. Bobby Jindal asked for Florida Gov. Rick Scott to issue a warrant for Alonso, so Louisiana officials could go pick him up and bring him back to Baton Rouge to face charges after Alonso fought extradition at his initial appearance.

Frank Garcia, 48, of Hollywood, FL, was arrested Wednesday. He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the couple’s kidnapping and murder. An arrest warrant states Alonso was arrested at Garcia’s home.

Garcia’s initial appearance before a judge is scheduled for Monday, November 23 and he can voluntarily waive extradition or he will have 30 days to fight extradition. If he fights it, Moore said his office will again ask Jindal to officially ask Florida officials to return Garcia to Baton Rouge where he will face his charges.

Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department said Alonso was a handy man for the Duplantiers. He was staying on their property and was sometimes an employee of the victims, according to the arrest warrant.

There have been 82 homicides in EBR Parish so far this year. There were 73 for the entirety of 2014.

The latest incidents include three murders that happened within 24-hours. They happened in the 70820, 70814 and 70805 zip codes. The victims include two males and one female. Two of the cases are active investigations and one is considered closed with a suspect in custody.

There are currently 35 open investigation for 2015 cases. There are still 18 open cases from 2014.

Here is a map of the homicides in 2014 and 2015 in Baton Rouge. For more information about each homicide, click the marker.

