WATCH LIVE.: Gov. Bobby Jindal calls news conference day after dropping out of presidential race

Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal will hold a news conference at 11:30 a.m.

After five months of campaigning for president, Jindal called it quits Tuesday.

The governor ended his presidential bid in time to finish his final weeks as Louisiana's top official and reflect on the legacy he leaves behind.

After focusing his presidential efforts on Iowa, Jindal said he plans to return home to a think tank to continue to pushing conservative policies.

