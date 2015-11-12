Suddenlink confirms that all TV subscribers will eventually have - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

News

Suddenlink confirms that all TV subscribers will eventually have to have a converter box

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

All subscribers to Suddenlink will eventually need a converter box, a company official confirmed Thursday.

Even smart TVs will need the boxes to catch Suddenlink's signal, said Robbie Lee, vice president of operations.

"We're the only provider left that doesn't require a piece of equipment on every television. The reason that we have to do this is in order to provide future services, it will increase capacity in our network to be able to offer them in a different format," Lee said.

Lee also said the process would be similar to when the company required converter boxes for older TVs this year.

He did not give a date when those boxes would be necessary but said it would be in the near future.

"There is nothing definite. I would say the first half of next year," Lee said.

Suddenlink made the move to all digital in October. Although Suddenlink sent out warnings, many customers lined up to get boxes for TVs that did not have a digital tuner.

Copyright 2015 KPLC. All rights reserved.

