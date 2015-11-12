'Jury duty' scam making the rounds

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office warns residents about a jury duty scam that has recently surfaced in the parish.

Victims have been receiving phone calls saying that warrants have been issued for their arrests because they didn't show up for jury duty or grand jury duty, said Kim Myers, sheriff's office spokeswoman.

"The caller, who claims to be with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, instructs the victim to purchase a prepaid PayPal card to void the warrant and avoid arrest," Myers said. "This is a scam!"

The majority of the time, arrest warrants are served in person by law enforcement officials.

"However, in some circumstances, a law enforcement official may call you if you have a warrant but under no circumstance will that officer ever ask for money or any form of payment," Myers said.

