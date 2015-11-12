Indictment returned in cold-case rape at Civic Center

A grand jury indicted a man accused of a rape at the Lake Charles Civic Center more than 15 years ago.

Texas man Austin Motte Jr., 45, was arrested in December 2014 after Lake Charles police tied him to the crime through DNA. Click HERE for more.

The grand jury returned one count of aggravated rape against Motte.

Motte is accused of beating and sexually assaulting a 39-year-old woman who was jogging at the Civic Center.

Motte is a registered sex offender who is jailed in Texas on an unrelated offense.

