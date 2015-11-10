Oldest World War II veteran turning 110

Possibly the oldest living World War II veteran lives in Lake Charles and he's celebrating an impressive milestone this week. Frank Levingston turns 110 Friday, November 13.

"I feel good," said Levingston who is still thankful for each day.

Born in 1905, Levingston grew up in North Louisiana. He was one of seven children. He still remembers the day he was inducted into the Army.

"I can remember the day I was inducted in the Army until the day I was discharged," said Levingston. "I've been through so many dangerous things and I'm still here. I'm thankful to the almighty God for it. That's all I can say."

His good friend, Pamela Gobert, met him just before his 104 birthday.

"He's always got a kind word and he lets me know that sometimes it's not how you start, it's how you finish," said Gobert who spends most of her days with Levingston. "Not as me a blessing to him, but him as a blessing to me because that's all he's every been. He taught me about life."

Levingston recently received a letter from the White House congratulating him on his birthday and thanking him for his service.

"We trust you take enormous pride in everything you have accomplished," Gobert read from the letter to Levingston.

Levingston said he had little formal education, but it was lessons from his parents he still holds on to and shares with those around him.

"Be honest. That goes a long ways," said Levingston.

At almost 110, he doesn't go a day without being thankful for his long life.

"I think I'm one of the blessed ones," said Levingston.

"One time we were at Memorial and a young lady asked him 'Mr. Frank how old are you going to live?' and he said '110.' That's what he said," remembers Gobert.

Levingston will be celebrating his birthday this weekend in Shreveport, Louisiana with his family.

