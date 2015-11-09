Judge issues gag order in case of shooting of 6-year-old in Marksville

A judge in Avoyelles Parish has issued a gag order in the case of an officer-involved shooting of a 6-year-old boy in Marksville.

Marshals Derrick Stafford and Norris Greenhouse were both arrested after Jeremy Mardis was shot and killed and his father, Chris Few, shot and injured. Both are charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

Judge William J. Bennett ordered attorneys and witnesses not to speak to the press.

"This Court is concerned that any further interviews with the press/and or media by any parties to this proceeding may unfairly prejudice the defendants right to fair trial as guaranteed by the United States Constitution."

