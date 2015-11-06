Beauregard Parish ballot for the Nov. 21 election - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Beauregard Parish ballot for the Nov. 21 election

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Manager
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)

All races on the Beauregard Parish ballot for the Nov. 21 election.

Note that while all residents will vote on statewide races, not all parish residents will vote on each race in a parish. Visit www.geauxvote.com for more information.

Governor

  • John Bel Edwards, Democrat
  • David Vitter, Republican

Lieutenant Governor

  • Melvin L. "Kip" Holden, Democrat
  • "Billy" Nungesser, Republican

Attorney General

  • James D. "Buddy" Caldwell, Republican
  • "Jeff" Landry, Republican

State Representative 32nd Representative District

  • Dorothy Sue Hill, Democrat, Dry Creek
  • Llewellyn "Biscuit" Smith, Republican, DeRidder

Sheriff

  • Jim Jacobsen, Republican
  • Ricky Moses, Democrat

Police Juror District 3C

  • Elvin D. "Doc" Holliday, Republican
  • "Dan" Lindsey, Republican

Police Juror District 5

  • "Ronnie" Libick, Democrat
  • Alex Quebedeaux, Republican

City of DeRidder - 2.75 Mills - CC - 10 Yrs.

  • Shall the City of DeRidder, State of Louisiana, continue to levy a special tax of two and seventy-five hundredths (2.75) mills on all property subject to taxation in said City, for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2016 and ending with the year 2025, with collections from the levy of the tax estimated to be $180,995 for one entire year, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing and improving police and fire protection facilities and equipment for the City, including the acquisition of vehicles, fire trucks and communications equipment, said tax to represent a fifteen hundredths (0.15) mill increase over the 2.6 mills authorized to be levied through the year 2015 pursuant to an election held on July 15, 2005, such increase having been effective beginning in 2012 due to reappraisal?

