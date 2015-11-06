Allen Parish ballot for the Nov. 21 election - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

News

Allen Parish ballot for the Nov. 21 election

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Manager
ALLEN PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

All races on the Allen Parish ballot for the Nov. 21 election.

Note that while all residents will vote on statewide races, not all parish residents will vote on each race in a parish. Visit www.geauxvote.com for more information.

Governor

  • John Bel Edwards, Democrat
  • David Vitter, Republican

Lieutenant Governor

  • Melvin L. "Kip" Holden, Democrat
  • "Billy" Nungesser, Republican

Attorney General

  • James D. "Buddy" Caldwell, Republican
  • "Jeff" Landry, Republican

State Representative 32nd Representative District

  • Dorothy Sue Hill, Democrat, Dry Creek
  • Llewellyn "Biscuit" Smith, Republican, DeRidder

Town of Kinder - .3% S&U - M&TC - 10 Yrs.

  • Shall the Town of Kinder, State of Louisiana (the "Town"), under the provisions of Article VI, Section 29 of the Constitution of the State of Louisiana of 1974, and other constitutional and statutory authority, be authorized to continue to levy and collect a tax of three-tenths of one percent (.3%) (the "Tax") (an estimated $154,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), upon the sale at retail, the use, the lease or rental, the consumption and storage for use or consumption, of tangible personal property and on sales of services in the Town, in the manner provided by state law, for a period of ten (10) years, beginning January 1, 2017, and rededicate the proceeds of the Tax heretofore collected and unexpended and hereafter collected (after paying the reasonable and necessary expenses of collecting and administering the Tax), such that 10% of such proceeds shall be used for improving, maintaining and operating the Town's public library and 90% shall be used for improving, maintaining and operating the Town's sanitary sewerage system?

