Calcasieu Parish ballot for the Nov. 21 election

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Manager
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

All races on the Calcasieu Parish ballot for the Nov. 21 election.

Note that while all residents will vote on statewide races, not all parish residents will vote on each race in a parish. Visit www.geauxvote.com for more information.

Governor

  • John Bel Edwards, Democrat
  • David Vitter, Republican

Lieutenant Governor

  • Melvin L. "Kip" Holden, Democrat
  • "Billy" Nungesser, Republican

Attorney General

  • James D. "Buddy" Caldwell, Republican
  • "Jeff" Landry, Republican

State Representative 32nd Representative District

  • Dorothy Sue Hill, Democrat, Dry Creek
  • Llewellyn "Biscuit" Smith, Republican, DeRidder

State Representative 34th Representative District

  • Wilford Carter, Democrat, Lake Charles
  • A.B. Franklin, Democrat, Lake Charles 

Police Juror District 2

  • Calvin Collins, Democrat, Lake Charles
  • Dianna Ross, Democrat, Lake Charles

Police Juror District 3

  • Eddie Earl Lewis Jr., Democrat, Lake Charles
  • Shelly Mayo, Democrat, Lake Charles

Police Juror District 10

  • Shalon Latour, Republican, Iowa.
  • Tony Stelly, Democrat, Iowa

City of Sulphur - Charter Amend. - CC - Alcohol Sales

  • Shall the City of Sulphur, Louisiana (the "City") permit retail sales, serving and dispensing of alcoholic beverages, by holders of any permitted class for alcohol sales, on Sundays beginning at 12:00 noon, within the City, by amending Article I, Chapter 3, Section 3-2(a and b) of the Code of Ordinances of the City, to provide therefor?

Town of Iowa Prop. No. 1 - 1% S&U - TC - 10 Yrs.

  • Shall the Town of Iowa, Louisiana (the "Town") be authorized to continue to levy and collect a sales and use tax of one percent (1%) (the "Tax") for ten (10) years beginning September 1, 2016, upon the sale at retail, use, lease or rental, consumption and storage for use or consumption of tangible personal property and on sales of services within the Town, all as presently or hereafter defined in La. R.S. 47:301 to 47:317, inclusive, with collections from the levy of the Tax estimated to be $554,775 for one entire year, with the net proceeds of the Tax to be dedicated and used for the following purposes: (1) capital and other improvements to the water works of the Town; (2) keeping in repair the streets of the Town, and to accomplish capital and further improvements to the park system of the Town?

Town of Iowa Prop. No. 2 - 1% S&U - TC - 10 Yrs.

  • Shall the Town of Iowa, Louisiana (the "Town") be authorized to continue to levy and collect a sales and use tax of one percent (1%) (the "Tax") for ten (10) years beginning July 1, 2017, upon the sale at retail, use, lease or rental, consumption and storage for use or consumption of tangible personal property and on sales of services within the Town, all as presently or hereafter defined in La. R.S. 47:301 to 47:317, inclusive, with collections from the levy of the Tax estimated to be $554,775 for one entire year, with the net proceeds of the Tax to be dedicated and used for the following purposes: (1) maintenance and construction of streets, sidewalks and street lighting; (2) maintenance and construction of sewerage treatment facilities, systems, pumps and sewer lines; and (3) general administrative and general fund needs?

Waterworks Sub. No. W, Wd.3, Dist. No.12 - 10 Mills - BOC - 10 Yrs.

  • Shall Waterworks Subdistrict No. W of Ward 3, District No. 12, levy and collect a tax of 10 mills for a period of ten (10) years beginning in 2016, in excess of and in addition to other taxes levied by the District, with collections from the levy of the tax estimated to be $520,686 for one entire year, for the purpose of maintaining and operating the District's waterworks system, equipment and facilities, including both movable and immovable property, owned or used by the District, title to which shall be in the public?

