Southwest Louisiana's Veterans Day events announced

Southwest Louisiana knows how to honor veterans. The following is a list of Veteran's Day activities going on in the area:

Fort Polk Veterans Day Ceremony: 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 at Warrior Field. The keynote speaker will be Col. David "Gregg" Athey, Fort Polk's garrison commander. The installation wreath will be laid in honor of all veterans who have served during the many campaigns American's military has waged throughout the country's history. Veterans in attendance will also be honored. The ceremony features a musical presentation by David Locklear and the playing of Taps by 1st Lt. Jordan Allen from the 215th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment.

Louisiana State Police Honor Guard: There honor guard will perform at the veterans appreciation ceremony at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home in Jennings.

Veteran's Day Avenue of Flags: 8 a.m.- 5 p.m., Friday, Nov. 11, at the Orange Grove/Graceland Cemetery on Broad Street in Lake Charles. Hundreds of casket flags will line the drive through the cemetery, in honor of fallen veterans. These flags were donated just for this day. There will also be a history circle where replicas of eight previous United States flags are flown. Volunteers are needed to set up and take down the flags at 6 a.m. and 4 p.m., Friday, Nov. 11.

USS ORLECK Naval Museum: The museum will be open from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Veterans Day Friday, Nov. 11. A Veterans Day ceremony featuring former USS ORLECK DD-886 crewmembers and their families will be held aboard the ship at 1 p.m. The public is invited to meet with them and their families after the ceremony.

Sulphur: The 2016 Veterans Day Parade will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. Parade entry is FREE! For more information, call 337-527-4500 or email kgallegos@sulphur.org.

Lake Charles: Lake Charles Mayor’s Armed Forces Commission will host the City’s annual Veterans Day observance activities at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Veterans Memorial Park on Lakeshore Drive. The guest speaker for this year’s ceremony will be Brigadier General Gary Brito, Commanding General, JRTC and Fort Polk. KPLC's Erica Bivens will be the Master of Ceremonies, and this year’s event will pay special recognition to all Southwest Louisiana veterans. For more information, call 337-491-9176.

Lake Charles Ward 3 Recreation Center: There will be a program for veterans starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at the rec. center located on 3210 Power Center Parkway. The program will include several speakers, a "Prisoner of War and Missing in Action Table Ritual' and taps.

The City of Crowley: A Veterans Day Program will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at Historic Rice Theatre located on 323 North Parkeson Avenue in Crowley. For more information, call 337-783-0824.

Barbe High School: A Veterans Day program will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at the boy’s gym. The program hosts nearly 100 vets every year as well as the mayor and several city councilmen.

Bishop Nolan Episcopal Day: There will be a Veterans Day program for veterans at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at the school gym. The 3rd, 4th and 5th-grade choir members will perform a variety of patriotic songs.

College Oaks Elementary: A program for veterans will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10. The program will include participation from Washington-Marion High School’s ROTC and choir. There will also be a guest speaker and service members in attendance, both active duty and veterans, will be recognized.

Combre Fondel Elementary: A program for veterans will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10. The guest speaker will be Colonel Danny Allen. Other branches of the military will also be represented. Veterans will be recognized. The LaGrange Jr. ROTC will participate.

Moss Bluff Middle School: A breakfast and program for veterans will be held at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at the gym.

M. J. Kaufman Elementary School: A 'Take a Veteran to School Day' program will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10. During the event, military veterans along with local school officials are expected to join students and faculty members in honoring hometown heroes.

Our Lady's School: There will be a special Veteran’s Day Celebration at 2:15 p.m. Friday, Nov 11.

Our Lady Queen of Heaven School: There will be a mass for the entire school at 9 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Church. Mrs. Barger's 2nd grade class has worked very hard to plan this mass and make it a special day for our veterans. Family members and friends of OLQH students who are veterans are invited. Later, the OLQH 7th grade band will perform patriotic songs at 11 a.m. at Villa Maria Retirement Community.

St. Margaret Catholic High School: There will be a Veterans Day Program at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at the Family Center Gym.

Westlake High School: Students and staff will serve breakfast to Veterans and Military personnel at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 and a program at 9 a.m. Lieutenant Colonel Rich Hanes will serve as the guest speaker, and musical numbers will be performed by the Westlake High School band. James Dean will also be in attendance to play “Amazing Grace” on the bagpipes.

1st Annual Warrior Clay Shoot: Lake Charles Toyota and Tarver Ford will host the event Friday, Nov. 11, at the Lake Charles Gun Club. Purple Heart recipient James Johnson is the organizer. Veterans will be recognized and the National Anthem will be sung before each flight. Jace Peterson of the Atlanta Braves will be in attendance from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. For more information, call 337-439-1178 or email aworthington@hcawarriors.org.

The following restaurants and businesses are offering deals and discounts for veterans:

L’Auberge Casino's Beaucoup Buffet is giving out a free lunch from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 11.

Golden Nugget Casino is offering half-price breakfast and lunch buffets from 8 a.m.-2:45 p.m. with a 24K Select card. Veterans must present valid IDs and the 24K Select cards to redeem the offer. ?

Texas Roadhouse: The Lake Charles’ Texas Roadhouse located at 3431 Nelson Road invites veterans and active members of U.S. military to enjoy FREE lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11. Proof of service includes military or VA card, or discharge papers.

O'Charley's: The Lake Charles O'Charley's located at 1780 West Prien Lake Road is showing their appreciation for military members by offering all veterans and active duty service members a free meal from their $9.99er menu on Friday, Nov. 11.

Olive Garden: The Lake Charles Olive Garden located at 725 W Prien Lake Road is offering FREE meals from 11 a.m.- 11 p.m., Friday, Nov. 11, from its special Veterans Day menu, and unlimited soup or salad and garlic breadsticks.

IHOP: The Lake Charles IHOP located at 2601 Admiral King Street is giving out FREE red, white and blue buttermilk pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m, Friday, Nov. 11. Dine-in only.

Chili's is offering FREE meals from its special Veterans Day menu from 11 a.m.- close, Friday, Nov. 11. Dine-in only.

Cracker Barrel is offering retired and active military a FREE Double Fudge Coca-Cola Cake on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11, with proof of service.

Logan's Roadhouse is offering a free entree from a special menu. Veterans always receive a 10 percent discount with military ID.

Outback is offering FREE Bloomin' Onion and beverage on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11, with proof of service.

Buffalo Wild Wings is offering veterans a small order of wings and fries at participating Buffalo Wild Wings, with proof of military service Friday, Nov. 11.

Ryan's is giving a free buffet and drink.

Starbucks is offering a free tall brewed coffee.

Little Caesars Pizza is offering a free pizza or $5 Hot-n-Ready Lunch Combo from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. Need to present proof of military service.

Chuck E. Cheese is giving a free individual one-topping pizza. Make sure to use offer code 5258.

JCPenney is offering a 5% discount from Nov. 10 - 13 to current and former military personnel and their immediate family members.

Walgreens is offering veterans, active duty military and their immediate families 20% off their entire purchase with proof of service AND a Walgreens Rewards card.

Bauhaus Salon, 4425 Lake St., Lake Charles, is offering half-price haircuts to active U.S. military and veterans Nov. 10 and Nov. 11.

Twisted Cooks, 3436 Ryan St., Lake Charles, is offering 25% discount , every day, to active and veteran military.

Does your school or organization have an event to add? If so, email it to news@kplctv.com.

