LCPD: Man arrested in connection with 'rash' of car burglaries

Lake Charles police announced Wednesday that an arrest has been made in a "rash" of vehicle burglaries that occurred between Oct. 19 and Oct. 22.

Jesse Lee First, 23, was arrested and charged with theft of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest.

During one of the burglaries, a Ford F150 pickup was stolen, said Deputy Chief Mark Kraus, Lake Charles Police Department spokesman. After the vehicle was located on Oct. 22, First was arrested. Lake Charles police are working to identify more suspects.

First is being held at Calcasieu Correction Center on $8,000 bond.

