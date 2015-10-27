Northrop Grumman wins multi-billion dollar contract Tuesday

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Mark Welsh III, right, accompanied by Air Force Secretary Deborah Lee James, left, speaks during the announcement news conference at the Pentagon on Oct. 27, 2015 (Source: Andrew Harnik / AP).

Northrop Grumman won a multi-billion dollar contract Tuesday to build the U.S. Air Force's next generation of advanced stealth bombers — but the deal could lead to an unexpected dog fight, NBC News reported.

Boeing's defense president said shortly after the announcement that his company, which teamed up with Lockheed Martin on a competing contract, plans to "rigorously deliberate whether to protest" the decision, Reuters reported.

Whether Boeing will formally protest could be decided in the next two weeks.

The contract awarded to Northrop Grumman is for manufacturing 100 Long Range Strike Bombers over the next 10 years at an estimated cost of more than $56 billion. Industry analysts, however, estimate the total cost could reach upwards of $77 billion over the length of the contract.

It's expected to be the single largest defense contract over the next decade, and it would be the first new U.S. bomber to be developed since the Cold War.

Northrop Grumman is also the manufacturer of the Air Force B-2 Stealth Bomber, which began production in the 1980s.

No word yet how this announcement could affect Northrop Grumman’s Lake Charles Maintenance and Modification Center, located at Chennault.

Copyright 2015 KPLC. All rights reserved.