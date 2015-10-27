Nov. 21 runoff races

Louisiana's election season isn't over yet. Runoffs from the Oct. 24 election will be decided on Nov. 21.

Southwest Louisiana will have 20 races to watch on Nov. 21, all of which are listed below. If you're unable to vote on Nov. 21, early voting will be held from Nov. 7-14.

Governor

John Bel Edwards, Democrat

David Vitter, Republican

Lieutenant Governor

Kip Holden, Democrat

Billy Nungesser, Republican

Attorney General

Buddy Caldwell, Republican

Jeff Landry, Republican

BESE District 4

Tony Davis, Republican

Mary Johnson Harris, Republican

State Representative 32nd Representative District

Dorothy Sue Hill, Democrat, Dry Creek

Llewellyn "Biscuit" Smith, Republican, DeRidder

State Representative 34th Representative District

Wilford Carter, Democrat, Lake Charles

A.B. Franklin, Democrat, Lake Charles

Calcasieu Police Juror District 2

Calvin Collins, Democrat, Lake Charles

Dianna Ross, Democrat, Lake Charles

Calcasieu Police Juror District 3

Eddie Earl Lewis Jr., Democrat, Lake Charles

Shelly Mayo, Democrat, Lake Charles

Calcasieu Police Juror District 10

Shalon Latour, Republican, Iowa.

Tony Stelly, Democrat, Iowa

??Cameron Clerk of Court

Susan Racca, Republican

Recia LaBove Warner, Democrat

Cameron Police Juror District 2

Dino Hicks, Democrat

George E. Shove, Democrat

Cameron Police Juror District 7

Darryl L. Farque, Democrat

Pat Sewell, Republican

Beauregard Sheriff

Jim Jacobsen, Republican

Ricky L. Moses, Democrat

Beauregard Parish Police Jury District 3C

Elvin D. "Doc" Holliday, Republican

Dan Lindsey, Republican

Beauregard Police Juror District 5

Ronnie Libick, Democrat

Alex Quebedeaux, Republican

Jeff Davis Police Juror District 3

Marcus O. Peterson, Democrat

Milford H. Reed Jr., Democrat

Jeff Davis Police Juror District 11

Edward "Coach" Cormier, Democrat

Butch Lafargue, Republican

Vernon Police Juror District 2

Marvin Hilton, Republican

Ray Morrison, Republican

Vernon Police Juror District 3

Frank Bonner, No Party

David Fox, No Party

Chief of Police Town of Rosepine

Delbert Keel, No Party

Randall Randy Perry, Republican

