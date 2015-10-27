Nov. 21 runoff races - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Nov. 21 runoff races

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Louisiana's election season isn't over yet. Runoffs from the Oct. 24 election will be decided on Nov. 21.

Southwest Louisiana will have 20 races to watch on Nov. 21, all of which are listed below. If you're unable to vote on Nov. 21, early voting will be held from Nov. 7-14.

Governor

  • John Bel Edwards, Democrat
  • David Vitter, Republican

Lieutenant Governor

  • Kip Holden, Democrat
  • Billy Nungesser, Republican

Attorney General

  • Buddy Caldwell, Republican
  • Jeff Landry, Republican

BESE District 4

  • Tony Davis, Republican
  • Mary Johnson Harris, Republican

State Representative 32nd Representative District

  • Dorothy Sue Hill, Democrat, Dry Creek
  • Llewellyn "Biscuit" Smith, Republican, DeRidder

State Representative 34th Representative District

  • Wilford Carter, Democrat, Lake Charles
  • A.B. Franklin, Democrat, Lake Charles

Calcasieu Police Juror District 2

  • Calvin Collins, Democrat, Lake Charles
  • Dianna Ross, Democrat, Lake Charles

Calcasieu Police Juror District 3

  • Eddie Earl Lewis Jr., Democrat, Lake Charles
  • Shelly Mayo, Democrat, Lake Charles

Calcasieu Police Juror District 10

  • Shalon Latour, Republican, Iowa.
  • Tony Stelly, Democrat, Iowa

??Cameron Clerk of Court

  • Susan Racca, Republican
  • Recia LaBove Warner, Democrat

Cameron Police Juror District 2

  • Dino Hicks, Democrat
  • George E. Shove, Democrat

Cameron Police Juror District 7

  • Darryl L. Farque, Democrat
  • Pat Sewell, Republican

Beauregard Sheriff

  • Jim Jacobsen, Republican
  • Ricky L. Moses, Democrat

Beauregard Parish Police Jury District 3C

  • Elvin D. "Doc" Holliday, Republican
  • Dan Lindsey, Republican

Beauregard Police Juror District 5 

  • Ronnie Libick, Democrat
  • Alex Quebedeaux, Republican

Jeff Davis Police Juror District 3

  • Marcus O. Peterson, Democrat
  • Milford H. Reed Jr., Democrat

Jeff Davis Police Juror District 11

  • Edward "Coach" Cormier, Democrat
  • Butch Lafargue, Republican

Vernon Police Juror District 2

  • Marvin Hilton, Republican
  • Ray Morrison, Republican

Vernon Police Juror District 3

  • Frank Bonner, No Party
  • David Fox, No Party

Chief of Police Town of Rosepine

  • Delbert Keel, No Party
  • Randall Randy Perry, Republican

