Lake Area residents pack the Civic Center for multiple festivals Saturday

The fifth annual culture fest is being held at the Lake Charles Civic Center. It's a free event where locals can learn about different cultures. The Lake Charles Civic Ballet dancers were there to perform the Can-Can.

"This is the Can-Can which we will be performing in Assemble this year," said dancer, Clara Lang. "The festival is to celebrate all the different cultures around the world. It's really special that we get to be influenced by them and we just like to be a part of it."

Culture Fest ends Saturday at 6 p.m.

Also in the Civic Center, kids and families explored their creativity at Arts Fest. The event encourages creative expression through hands-on art projects. Children got to take home their projects including paintings, sculpture, and crafts. The event is hosted every year by the Arts Council of Southwest Louisiana and the City of Lake Charles. Arts Fest was held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

